Shweta Bachchan Reveals Her Children Make Fun Of Her ‘Menopause’, ‘Think About Me, Everything Is Going South’

One of the most influential families in showbiz is that of the Bachchans. Bollywood veteran, Amitabh Bachchan and their wife Jaya Bachchan have earned great heights in their respective careers and that has benefited their children a lot. But despite coming from a filmy background, the daughter of the duo, Shweta Bachchan Nanda never set foot in Bollywood. She chose to live a simple family life instead. As of today, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a star. She hosts a podcast titled What The Hell! Navya often grabs headlines.

In the recent episode of Navya’s show based on Biology: Blessed but biased, she engaged in a fun conversation with her mother and grandmother. The trio had a blast together. As their conversation on the female body and the changes it goes through with time proceeded, viewers got to hear Shweta’s agony while dealing with menopause.

The star daughter shared how women are disregarded after they hit climacteric. She revealed that now when she is going through the same time, even her children make fun of her mood swings at times. Furthermore, Shweta talked about how our country lacks at giving proper guidance for females during menstruation.

Opening up on her mid-life crisis, Shweta stated, “My children say it to me if I am in a bad mood, and I shout at them, they will say, ‘Oh, mom is menopausing today.’ That’s not fair. For you, it’s a joke, but think about it for me, everything is going south.”

Taking it further, she elaborated on the significance of menopause, “It is very frightening because everything is basically out of your control. Menopause means a lot of things; you lose your hair, you start putting on weight, you have mood swings, and you have temperature control issues. A lot of women lose a lot of self-confidence and it leads to many mental health issues.”

Shweta further added that women have to put up a brave front and bear all that they go through while menopausing. She was also disgusted with the fact that after this phase, the main purpose of women i.e. to procreate is lost while such a thing is never going to happen to men.

Workwise, Shweta Bachchan Nanda runs a fashion label and has also written a book titled Paradise Towers. Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has founded Project Naveli to fight the issue of gender inequality in our country. She is also a co-founder of Aara Health which aims at building awareness and services around feminine health in India.