Amit Sadh Says No To Pay-To-Play Fantasy Sports Advertisement, “Don’t Want People To Gamble”

Besides giving stellar performances on digital platforms, actor Amit Sadh is one heck of a morally correct personality in showbiz. He is known for putting across his honest viewpoints. After declining to work on an advertisement for an alcohol brand, Sadh has now refused to feature in an endorsement of a popular fantasy sports app.

When contacted and asked what made him say no to such a big brand, Amit said that the mental well-being of his viewers is his priority and he is not interested in promoting things which can have a bad effect on the mind of his audience.

“My work is always for the audience and I cannot possibly fathom promoting something that falls into the morally grey areas. I do not wish to promote such things knowing how bad it can get. I would personally feel responsible. Besides, I have a huge respect for the game and for the viewers. I don’t want people to gamble, I want people to play on the ground, in the moment,” stated the Kai Po Che actor.

It is to be noted that in the recent past, many actors have received backlash for advertising products like pan masala, alcohol, etc. which have detrimental effects on health.

Meanwhile, Amit Sadh was recently seen playing a cop Kabir Sawant in the psychological crime thriller show, Breathe: Into the Shadows 2. The eight-episode series is streaming on Prime Video from November 9 in India and 240 other countries worldwide. Besides this, Amit has announced his Zee5’s Duranga 2 with Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami.