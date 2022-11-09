Shweta Nanda Reveals She Worked As A Teacher For Rs 3K A Month, Netizen Asks, “Are We Supposed To Believe That?”

One of the most influential families in showbiz is that of the Bachchans. Bollywood veteran, Amitabh Bachchan and their wife Jaya Bachchan have earned great heights in their respective careers and that has benefited their children a lot. But did you know that even after being born with a silver spoon in their mouth, the daughter of Bachchans, Shweta Nanda had to face several financial crunches in her life?

Recently, she appeared with mother Jaya on her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast titled What The Hell Navya. The trio discussed managing money in their lives. While interacting, Shweta blamed her mother for not “educating” her about finances from a young age. She also said that her relationship with money is still bad while lauding her daughter for doing all of it in a well-organized way for her now.

Shweta, who is an entrepreneur and author, disclosed that as she shifted to Delhi post tying the knot with businessman Nikhil Nanda, it became difficult for her to manage her expenses. She also revealed earning around ₹ 3,000 a month as an assistant teacher at a kindergarten.

“I was borrowing money (from Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also… for buying food, and food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can’t live without… I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married and was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was ₹ 3000 a month. I put it in a bank…” she said.

“I don’t handle the finances of my business (even now). But I do understand (the financial side). I would never want you (Navya) to be like me. I am very happy both you and Agastya are very aware. Even now, in our house, Navya manages the money (daily expenses). Even I look at it (the family’s finances listed on an Excel sheet)… my ignorance of all things finances has not come down to you (Navya)… it’s something about numbers, I just see them and I get nervous,” she added.

As soon as Navya dropped a snippet from the recent episode of her podcast, netizens started trolling Shweta Nanda as they couldn’t believe she ever had to face monetary issues. One wrote, “She’s so brave for this. I wouldn’t have survived on 3000 Rs while living in my parents’ 300 Cr bungalow”. Another tweeted, “What’s her point? Does she say she’s proud of the job she found or she’s finding the salary for a teacher too less?”. A third one penned, “I can’t imagine the struggle she has gone through”. “Lol what a joke…..her husband is a billionaire owning an Escorts company,” read a comment. Another user stated, “Daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and wife of Industrialist Nanda worked for 3000. What a joke and what a chronic liar this lady is😄. Perhaps it seems the drugs has hit her real bad.”