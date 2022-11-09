Have You Watched These Super Bold Bollywood Movies? Read To Know About These Movies!!

Every year many films are released in Bollywood, which have different genres. In each film, different types of content are presented keeping in mind the people. At the same time, there are some movies that you cannot watch sitting with your family. With the abundance of bold scenes in these films, the limits of boldness were crossed.

Khwaish

There was a time in Bollywood when people used to wait for Mallika Sherawat’s films. Mallika Sherawat’s film was full of romance and bold scenes. Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Khwaish’. The theme of the film was based on extra marital affair. In the film, there was a lot of discussion about the 17 kissing scenes of Mallika and Ekantar Himanshu.

Murder-2

Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi were seen in the lead roles in this 2004 film. Both had many bold and intimate scenes in the film, which made a lot of headlines. At the same time, ‘Murder-2’ was also made after the success of ‘Murder’. Jacqueline Fernandez was opposite Emraan Hashmi in this film.

Jism 2

People flocked to the theater to watch Bollywood’s boldest film ‘Jism’. At that time everyone was discussing this film. Seeing the popularity of the film came its sequel, in which Sunny Leone played the lead role. Sunny Leone was in ‘Jism 2’. In the film, Sunny gave many bold scenes with Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh.

Shudh Desi Romance

The film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput came in 2013, in which he was seen alongside Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The film depicts a live-in relationship, in which the love triangle between Sushant, Parineeti, and Vaani is shown. At the same time, 27 kissing scenes were filmed in this film. In such a situation, this film is too bold to watch with family.

Girlfriend

This film came in 2004, in which Amrita Arora and Isha Kopikar were seen in the lead roles. Many bold scenes have been filmed in this film based on homosexual relationships. At the same time, Sumit Nijhawan and Ashish Chowdhary are also included in the film.