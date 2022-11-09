Malaika Arora Wishes Son Arhaan Khan On His 20th Birthday; Calls Him “Mama’s Boy”

Actress Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son is Arhaan Khan. He turned 20 on Wednesday. Malaika wished Arhaan by posting a throwback picture through an Instagram post. She wrote a heartfelt message for him. She called her son ‘mama’s boy.’

She shared Arhaan’s childhood photos. She posted a picture of him with swimming goggles. She shared a selfie of her and her son with a small puppy. Fans compared the birthday boy with his father, Arbaaz from a mirror photo of Arhaan, possibly standing with his father. Arhaan is dressed in a jacket. He wore blue jeans.

She captioned it, “My baby boy is a grown-up man today… but will always be my baby…happy birthday my Arhaan…#20yrsold #mamasboy.”Fans commented, “Just looks like Arbaaz Khan,” “Happy birthday handsome,” “Sooo many best wishes for him…May he always have the best health and brightest future…happy happy birthday….20x” etc.

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998. On November 9, 2002, they both welcomed their son Arhaan. In 2017, after 19 years of marriage, they separated. They filed for divorce.

Malaika opened up about her divorce. She said, “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things.”

She opened up about her relationship with Arjun too. She said, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, and he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well.”