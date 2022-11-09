Is Taylor Swift Have A Cameo In Deadpool 3? See What Ryan Reynolds Has To Say

Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 has made it one of the most highly anticipated movies. After 2017’s Logan, it was announced last month that Jackman would play Wolverine again in Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. Fans are now more anxious than ever to see the film.

The return of Jackman is already a big event, but there are more rumours about a possible cameo by another major star. Taylor Swift, who is known to be friends with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, has been mentioned as a possibility for a cameo role. Recently, Ryan talked about the upcoming movie and responded to the question of whether Taylor will appear in it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

After noticing that the Deadpool 3 teaser, which was released in September, was filmed at the exact location as Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, fans began to speculate that Taylor Swift was in Deadpool 3. Many folks assumed that this was a hidden reference to Swift’s role in the movie. Although shutting down the rumours, Ryan said with a smile, “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location.” Ryan continued that he would be thrilled to have Taylor in the movie while making no clear comments. He said with excitement, “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Reynolds discussed his girls’ friendship with Taylor, who is said to be close to his wife Blake, in another appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. The actor noted that his children enjoyed Taylor Swift’s songs and said they initially viewed her as “just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, nearly family.” The actor recounted how his girls initially thought Swift’s singing was just a hobby before they saw her perform live and learned she was a world-renowned artist.

Ryan also spoke highly of Taylor’s new album, Midnights, which has been extremely successful and is already topping the charts. The actor also revealed his plans to have a later Taylor Swift Midnights dance party with his family.