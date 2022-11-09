K-Drama: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil, And Lee Da Hee, Fight Island’s Wickedness; Know All The Details Here

TVING has given us the first glimpse of the upcoming fantasy thriller Island. Based on a popular webtoon, the drama uses three very diverse mediums to tell the tale of good vs evil as mortals, immortals, and other entities band together to protect the earth. The story is set on the widely loved Jeju Island in South Korea.

The plot of ‘ISLAND’

Kim Nam Gil stars as Pan, a kind-hearted being who has roamed the earth for thousands of years. Although he was designed as a killing machine, Pan often feels guilty about the destruction he leaves in his wake. He meets Won Mi Ho, who is performed by Lee Da Hee, a gifted actor best known for her role in The Beauty Inside known to be the third-generation Daehan Group chaebol heir. She is, however, suddenly exiled by her father and ends herself on Jeju Island, where she chooses to reflect upon herself by working as a teacher.

She hasn’t yet encountered anyone or anything evil, but life on the island is definitely different. The youngest exorcist priest in the Catholic Church is Cha Eun Woo, who goes by the name John. He teams up with Pan and Won Mi Ho after discovering a strange presence on the island. Sung Joon will be starring as Gungtan, a former friend of Pan who also has the ability to turn into a weapon. The two are now at odds with each other after a past incident.

TRAILER

The Premiere of the upcoming power show features three characters who will lead the story. Pan has a mysterious object in his hand, and Won Mi Ho is flying while Priest John uses his fists and strength to fight evil and perform exorcisms. They are all very different people who are worried and scared, but they want to eliminate the negative energy around them.