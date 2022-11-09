“It Was Heartbreaking,” Lisa Ray Recalls Being Replaced In A Travel Show After Losing Hair To Cancer

Known for films like Kasoor and Water, actress-cum host recently opened up on the struggles she faced post her cancer treatment. Ray, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, recently opened up for Humans Of Bombay. The popular page marked the coming National Cancer Awareness Day on November 16, 2022, by putting out Lisa’s battle with the Big C.

Recalling her cancer diagnosis, the actress shared, “‘How are you still standing? Your red blood cell count is so low that you can go into cardiac arrest any moment!’ That’s what my doctor said when she 1st saw my blood test report. I’d been experiencing fatigue for months. And a few tests later, another doctor said, ‘You’ve cancer of the plasma of the bone marrow.’ At that moment, for the 1st time in years, I stopped and took a breath.”

Continuing with the same, she told about how cancer changed things for her. “I’d always been on the go. But while a part of me lived on the red carpet, the other craved spiritual peace- extreme ends! Like, I wanted to write a book. It helped me connect with myself. But with work, I never got to do it. But Cancer changed things. My stem cell surgery felt like being close to death & being reborn. But it helped me appreciate the life I had. I remember writing a blog about what it’s like living with cancer. Since the stigma had been so bad in South Asian cultures, coming out felt cathartic. People appreciated my honesty too. Somehow, we all found courage in acceptance,” Lisa continued.

The actress also revealed how she was replaced from a travel show after she got her ‘chemo cut’ because the makers wanted someone with long hair. “After my treatment, I once tried wearing a wig for a public event but I found it to be ridiculous. I told myself, ‘Remove it’ & went all bald. It was all over the headlines but more than that, it was the most liberating thing I’d ever done. But the media wasn’t always nice. After chemo, I was a part of a travel show with my hair short. I called it a ‘chemo cut.’ But the channel replaced me. They wanted a girl with ‘long’ hair. It was heartbreaking,” she stated.

Talking about how cancer relapsed around the time of her wedding after 3 years of recovery, Lisa quoted, “I was shattered but I took it 1 day at a time. My body told me what to do & I listened. I went for a 3-week transformation program. I meditated, drank juices, ate sprouts, & introspected. I healed internally. And within months I beat cancer again and without the stem cell surgery! It’s been 9 years since then a lot has happened. I did more movies, wrote a book, raised cancer awareness, had kids, & did the unthinkable- found the courage to start an art platform! It’s ironic how a disease that usually brings the end to us changed my life completely & made me feel more alive than anything else ever did!.”

Professionally, Lisa Ray has recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please! 3 which stars Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta.