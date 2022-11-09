Salman Khan Romances Boxer Nikhat Zareen On His Iconic Song ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’- Watch

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the country. He has been ruling the hearts of his fans ever since he entered the industry. Salman Khan has gifted the audience with several romantic songs.

He has fans of all ages. Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 host romanced the boxer Nikhat Zareen in a recent video. It seems the Tiger 3 actor met Nikhat and the latter, being an ardent fan of Salman, took the opportunity to romance him in one of his iconic songs. Salman Khan and Nikhat Zareen got hitched in Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya. It originally features Salman with Revathy. The video is a treat for all Salman Khan fans and Nikhat Zareen fans.

Nikhat Zareen, who brought laurels to the country by winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She got a chance to meet her favourite actor Salman Khan. She recreated the famous song “Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya” by Salman Khan and Revathy. Let us tell you that the gold medalist has shared its video on the social media platform Twitter.

She wrote, “Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan.”

In May, Nikhat Zareen told me that she is a big fan of Salman Khan. She said that Salman has not married yet because he was waiting for her. She added, “I am a big fan, fan what, understand AC. I believe he is not married yet, because he is waiting for me. I loved his movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain.”