‘Sobriety Rocks’: Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 6 Years Of Quitting Alcohol!

Veteran actor Pooja Bhatt might be away from the cameras for a long time, but her interesting life and tongue-in-cheek statements have kept her alive in the hearts of viewers. She has been vocal about being an alcoholic in the past and moving over her addiction to come back to sober self.

Recently, Bhatt completed 6 years since she quit drinking. She took to Instagram to celebrate the same. Sharing a sun-kissed selfie of herself, Pooja wrote, “Six years sober today.. Gratitude, gravitas, grace.” Her caption was followed by hashtags #sobrietyrocks #sixyearssober #onedayatatime.

Several of her fans and colleagues appreciated the actress’ efforts to achieve sobriety. Many users called her an inspiration for those who struggle with alcoholism and want to come out of it. Actress Dia Mirza also lauded the 50-year-old actress and dropped a butterfly emoticon in the comments section.

In a previous interview, Pooja Bhatt has said that used to love drinking openly. But when she realized that she was using alcohol to escape the difficulties of life, she just pulled the plug one day. And when she did it, she got a new direction in her life. Now, Pooja believes that a bottle of champagne and a toxic relationship is equivalent.

Workwise, Pooja Bhatt was last seen in R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist alongside Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwantary. This film marked Pooja’s comeback to movies after a sabbatical of 22 years. She was also seen in the digital show Bombay Begums and her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.