Sonakshi Sinha’s Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal Celebrates Actress’ Filmfare OTT Win With Adorable Post

Love is definitely in the air as Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal couldn’t contain his excitement and pride after his rumoured girlfriend, Sonakshi Sinha, clinched the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama award at the prestigious Filmfare OTT Awards held in Mumbai last Sunday. The actress was honored for her outstanding portrayal of a cop in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad. Zaheer, who shares the screen with Sonakshi in the upcoming film “Double XL,” took to social media to express his joy and admiration for the talented actress.

The Heartfelt Post

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Zaheer Iqbal shared a snapshot of himself holding the coveted trophy, with the beautiful Sonakshi Sinha striking an adorable pose in the background, clad in an elegant black dress. The caption, written with evident affection, read, “Guess my favourite …Black Lady or Lady in Black? Soooo Proud. Best Human Wins Best Actor.”

Zaheer’s Supportive Circle

The post not only garnered attention from fans and followers but also received a shower of love from Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friend, Huma Qureshi. Huma, who also shares the screen with the duo in “Double XL,” was quick to express her joy by dropping heart emojis in the comment section, emphasizing the camaraderie and support within their circle.

Double XL Bond

Zaheer Iqbal’s celebration of Sonakshi’s triumph adds a layer of sweetness to the already charming narrative of their professional collaboration in the upcoming film “Double XL.” The camaraderie between the co-stars is evident both on and off the screen, making fans eagerly anticipate the chemistry that will unfold in the much-anticipated project.

Love in the Limelight

While neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer have officially confirmed their relationship, their social media interactions and public appearances together have sparked widespread speculation about their romantic involvement. The subtle yet endearing posts from Zaheer only fuel the curiosity and excitement among fans, leaving them eagerly awaiting any official announcement from the adorable couple.

Conclusion

Zaheer Iqbal’s heartwarming post celebrating Sonakshi Sinha’s Filmfare OTT Award win not only showcases the duo’s strong bond but also adds a touch of sweetness to the ongoing rumors surrounding their relationship. As the charming couple continues to captivate the audience with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie, fans can’t help but hope for more delightful moments and, perhaps, an official confirmation of their love story in the near future. Until then, the Bollywood enthusiasts will undoubtedly revel in the infectious joy and support shared between Zaheer and Sonakshi.