Sonu Sood on Helping Nepal Flood Victims on Ground: ‘Relief Camps Are Full of Heartbroken People’

No one has forgotten Sonu Sood’s efforts to help needy people during the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, amid devastation, Sonu Sood has stepped forward to help people in Nepal who lost their homes in the devastating floods. Sonu Sood recently took to social media to share an update about his visit to Kathmandu, Nepal, where he met flood victims and offered support. Sharing pictures with locals, the actor pledged to help them find a “new beginning.” His heartfelt updates quickly went viral across social media, prompting fans to praise him as a “true messiah for the needy.”

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has travelled to Nepal to support victims affected by the devastating floods. Known for helping people during times of crisis, the actor reached Kathmandu on Tuesday and began assisting those impacted by the disaster. Speaking to HT City from the ground, Sonu shared details about the situation and his efforts to provide relief and support to people struggling in the aftermath of the horrific floods.

“Yes I am here at a place called Nuwakot; it’s among the most affected areas. Meeting those families, the survivors, was heart-wrenching. We are trying to do a lot of relief work for them- from arranging food supplies and medical help to shelters. We have been to many camps and met families. We have noted down their details too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

On Tuesday, Sonu took to Instagram and shared a carousel featuring pictures from his meeting with children who survived the floods. He also shared a heartfelt message in the caption accompanying the post, “They lost their homes, their families, their childhood…but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone.”

The actor, who earned immense goodwill for helping people during the Covid outbreak a few years ago, adds as he speaks to us, “The situation on ground is not good. All the relief camps are full of heartbroken people, especially Nuwakot. The debris here are unreal. Whole houses have been buried under the slush. I visited the miracle green house too which has survived, and met the family living in it. A lot of people have lost their livelihoods. It is important for us to come together in this hour of need. If you find any details or connection to some survivor, try to help them. Our charity is doing their bit. You can also get in touch with us, we will do whatever we can.”

On Sonu Sood’s work front

Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh (2025), which marked his directorial debut. He starred as the titular character, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was released in theatres on January 10, 2025.