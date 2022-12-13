Street Style: Tejasswi Prakash Looks Classy In An Off-White Co-ord Set In New Photos!

Tejasswi Prakash has been everyone’s favourite since she won Bigg Boss 15 last year. Tejasswi is well-known for her fashion sense in addition to her acting abilities.

She frequently posts photos on social media and never fails to wow everyone with her stunning appearance. With her latest photograph, the actress is once again igniting social media.

Tejasswi has a large fan base due to her stylish sense and down-to-earth personality. She never misses an opportunity to embrace her inner diva and is frequently seen in fashionable attire.

Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram on Monday and posted a series of photos in which she was seen posing in an off-white co-ord set. To seem dapper, she let her hair dishevelled, wore no accessories, and wore black sneakers.

She posted her photos with a motivational message that said, “Smiling is the finest reply to all situations, Silence is the best answer to all queries,” she captioned one of her photos.

Fans and followers swarmed the comment area with red heart and fire emojis shortly after the photos were released. One social media user described her as “bold and lovely,” while another said, “Missed your smile so much.” “Your art speaks for itself – you don’t have to say anything!” said a third.

On Professional Front: Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has seen in several popular shows.Aside from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she also appeared in Bigg Boss 15.

She is currently working on Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6, which also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal. In addition, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are reportedly set to make their Bollywood debuts together.