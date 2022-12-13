Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lawyer Replied To Nora Fatehi’s Allegations, Know What He Said

With her excellent dance and acting, Nora has made a distinct identity in Bollywood. Recently, the actress has filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez in a Delhi court and because of this she remains in headlines. Nora told that her name has been wrongly dragged along with Jacqueline and Sukesh in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. For your information, it should be informed that the names of 15 media organizations have also been dragged in this complaint by Nora Fatehi.

Both Nora and Jacqueline have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline is also a co-accused in the case. Jacqueline’s lawyer has responded after Nora filed a defamation case. He said that his client has never said anything about Nora in public, so no defamation case is made out.

In an interview, Jacqueline’s lawyer said, “No statement has been made by Jacqueline against Nora or any other person in front of any electronic or print media. She has deliberately refused to talk about the action taken by the Enforcement Directorate. Today Till date he has maintained the decorum of law and since the matter is sub-judice, he has refrained from speaking anything.” Jacqueline’s lawyer further said, “We have not yet received anything officially regarding the case filed by Nora. Once we get the order from the honorable court, we will respond to it legally.”

Talking about Jacqueline’s film career, she was last seen on the big screen working in the film Ram Setu released this year. Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev played the lead roles with him in this film. Talking about the upcoming project of the actress, she is working in Cirkus. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma will appear in the lead roles with him in this film.