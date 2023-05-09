Style Check: Tara Sutaria Shows Us What Fairytales Are Made Of In A Blush Pink Strapless Gown!

Tara Sutaria’s party gown has quickly become our favourite. She looks dazzling in a strapless pink gown that oozes modern princess vibes.

An elegant Barbie-inspired ensemble of a blush pink strapless gown and chic accessories makes Tara Sutaria a perfect party guest. Checkout all of her glam photos.

Tara Sutaria is a rising Bollywood star known not only for her acting abilities but also for her impeccable sense of style. Her Instagram page is a fashion lover’s dream, showcasing her stunning outfits and chic looks.





It’s a big party world out there, and it’s time to diva-up our sense of fashion, perhaps with a bit of fresh dress inspiration as well.

Tara Sutaria’s recent appearance in a pink gown could be ideal for your next party. When choosing a gown, the most important factor is to look both elegant and comfortable.

As a result, we thought this strapless gown by Sutaria would be the most appropriate example.

The Ek Villain Returns actress emphasised the allure of her nighttime look with a pink gown that became the ultimate attention-drawing detail.

Pink gowns are available in a variety of colours and styles, making them a popular choice for a variety of occasions such as proms, weddings, and other formal events. People were left speechless by her gown, which she wore to the NMACC Sound Of Music opening event.

Tara surprised her fans on Saturday by posting a number of pictures on the social media platform Instagram alongside the caption “A few eves ago.”

Tara’s latest look, with her Barbie-like appearance, is ideal for a date night, cocktail party, or even prom night.

Outfit Details

Tara looked stunning in a pink gown.She wore a strapless pink quartz gown by House of CB. The London-based label is not a new fashion haven for Bollywood actresses.

A stunning blush pink strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, deep neckline, straight-fit, and balconette-shaped boning, Tara’s dress was pink-licious.

The maxi skirt, which draped over the hip with gathers, a seam-free finish, and a simple hem, also wowed us. It was made of georgette, which is a lightweight fabric.

This look is worth Rs 5,721.32 (approx.). Tanya Ghavri styled Sutaria styled the actress.

Accessorised The Look

When it comes to accessories, less is frequently more. Choose pieces that complement your outfit without overwhelming it, as this can result in a polished look that appears to be effortless.

Tara accessorised her glam look with a sleek bracelet, a statement rings, white painted nails, a diamond choker necklace Diamantina Fine Jewelsand strappy high-heel pumps.

Tara chose to wear her hair down in a centre-parted, wavy style, giving her a chic and effortless look.

Glam Picks

Tara looked stunning in pink lip shade, rosy cheeks, subtle shimmery eye shadow, feathered brows, dewy base, contouring, and mascara on the lashes, thanks to make up artist Shraddha Inder Mehta.