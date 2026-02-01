Sunny Deol Celebrates ₹224 Cr Success With Team, Seen Smiling After Father Dharmendra’s Passing

Anurag Singh-directed and Nidhi Dutta-produced war drama Border 2 is continuing its remarkable run at the box office. One week after its theatrical release, the film has already crossed the ₹224 crore mark in India, creating a sensation among audiences and trade analysts alike. Amid this massive success, Sunny Deol was seen celebrating the achievement with his team in a heartfelt moment that has now gone viral.

Notably, this marks the first time Sunny Deol has been seen smiling publicly since the passing of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025. Sunny Deol shared a celebratory video on his Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse into the emotional yet joyous moment. In the video, a cake reading “Congratulations Border 2” is placed on the table as Sunny and his team cheer loudly.

The team is heard singing enthusiastically, “Happy Border 2 to you, Happy Border 2 to Sunny Sir,” as the actor smiles and cuts the cake. After cutting it, Sunny asks someone to feed him a bite. A team member fondly referred to as “Bahubali” feeds him the cake and presents him with a bouquet of flowers. Sunny responds by hugging and kissing him, visibly moved by the gesture.

Addressing his fans, Sunny Deol says in the video, “This is our team, and we are very happy because you all liked our film.” The video has touched fans deeply, as many noted Sunny’s emotional strength and gratitude during a difficult personal phase. Border 2 opened strongly at the box office and maintained impressive momentum throughout the Republic Day weekend.

After the Republic Day holiday ended, weekday collections saw a slight dip, but the film still managed to maintain strong numbers. Made on a massive budget of around ₹275 crore, Border 2 has already recovered its cost, with its worldwide collection touching approximately ₹323 crore. The film has emerged as one of the biggest war-film successes of recent times, further cementing Sunny Deol’s box office pull.