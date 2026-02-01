‘I’m Playing a Colonel, Not a Lover,’ Salman Khan Slams Trolls Over Battle of Galwan Look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally responded to the criticism surrounding his look and expressions in the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Ever since the teaser was released, a section of social media users has been mocking the actor, calling his expressions romantic instead of intense, which sparked widespread debate online.

Salman addressed the trolling during an appearance at an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match in Surat, Gujarat, where he was asked to recreate a scene from the film. The actor not only reenacted the moment but also gave a sharp and well-thought-out reply to his critics. Responding to the romantic look comments, Salman said that he is playing the role of a colonel, whose responsibility is to boost the morale of his soldiers during intense situations.

“Now if someone understands this as a romantic look, that’s their thinking, I am a colonel in the film. This is the look of a commanding officer who explains things to his soldiers and gives them strength,” Salman said. He further added that shouting aggressively would have served no purpose. “I can also shout and give a fierce look, but that look has no meaning. It has no purpose,” the actor explained.

In the teaser of Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan is seen standing firmly with his unit on the battlefield, holding a wooden weapon, as Chinese soldiers armed with sticks and rods approach. He briefly glances at his men and then looks toward the enemy. However, the camera angle led many users to misinterpret the expression, accusing Salman of lacking intensity and displaying a romantic gaze instead of aggression.

Several users questioned why he wasn’t yelling with more josh and jazba, especially considering the film’s patriotic and war-based theme. This is not the first instance where Salman Khan has been targeted for his screen presence. Over the years, he has often been criticized for romancing actresses much younger than him, allegedly playing similar characters in multiple films, and appearing effortless in certain roles.