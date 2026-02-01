“I Want Her to Be Physically and Mentally Strong,” Rani Mukerji Opened Up on Daughter Adira’s Future

One of Bollywood’s most powerful and outspoken actresses, Rani Mukerji, is once again in the spotlight, this time not just for her upcoming film Mardaani 3, but also for her heartfelt views on motherhood and raising her daughter. Ahead of the film’s release, Rani attended a special interaction session with women officers of the Delhi Police, where she spoke openly about parenting, happiness, and empowering young girls.

Rani Mukerji Shared Thoughts On Adira’s Future

During the session, a female officer asked Rani whether she would want her daughter Adira to become an actress and work in films when she grows up. Answering the question with honesty and warmth, Rani said, “Right now, my daughter Adira is learning Taekwondo. I want my daughter to be physically and mentally strong.” She explained that martial arts help build confidence and inner strength.

Rani said, “Learning Taekwondo gives her confidence. She feels stronger than before. Whatever Adira wants to do in the future, whether it’s films or any other field, I will always support her.” Speaking to one of the media houses, Rani emphasized that happiness is the most important goal in life. She added, “I am a daughter, a sister, and a mother. All these relationships have taught me that if a person is happy, they can keep the people around them happy too.”

She further added that she wants the same for Adira, “Whatever path she chooses, she should be happy and move forward with confidence.” Rani also stressed the importance of self-reliance for girls in today’s world, “Change in society is only possible when women learn to trust themselves. As a mother, I am teaching my daughter never to compromise on her happiness and self-respect.”

Rani Mukerji is known to be extremely protective of her daughter and prefers to keep Adira away from the limelight. However, recently at an event celebrating Rani’s 30 years in cinema, filmmaker Karan Johar read out a handwritten letter penned by Adira for her mother, and it left everyone emotional. In the letter, Adira described Rani as the best mother in the world and spoke about their shared memories, similarities, and differences. She sweetly mentioned the qualities she inherited from her mother, including acting, dancing, and painting.