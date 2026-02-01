Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan Reunite as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Duo to Wish Priyadarshan on His Birthday, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood has given audiences unforgettable moments of fear, laughter, and thrill over the years, and one film that still holds a special place in fans’ hearts is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the film became iconic, especially because of Vidya’s unforgettable portrayal of Manjulika. Now, much to fans’ delight, the two stars have reunited once again, not for a movie, but for a fun and nostalgic birthday video.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Birthday Wish for Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan came together to make renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan’s birthday extra special. Akshay shared a lighthearted and entertaining video on his Instagram account, which instantly grabbed attention online. In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen sitting on a children’s swing, playfully mentioning Priyadarshan’s age while wishing him good health and many more successful films.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan

Also Read: Sunny Deol Celebrates ₹224 Cr Success With Team, Seen Smiling After Father Dharmendra’s Passing

Just when viewers think the video can’t get more fun, Akshay adds that a friend of his also wants to wish the director. That’s when Vidya Balan, recreating her Manjulika aura, peeks out from a children’s tent house and warmly wishes Priyadarshan a happy birthday. She also extends her best wishes for his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, making the moment even more memorable.

Akshay Kumar

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar simply captioned it, “Many happy returns of the day.” Soon after, fans flooded the comments section with excitement and nostalgia. One user wrote, “The original Manjulika is back. Childhood memories have been refreshed.” Another commented, “Many happy returns of the day to Priyadarshan sir. Directors like you don’t come along often.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Several fans also praised Vidya Balan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with one user saying, “‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is still number one. The real fear and real class are brought only by Vidya Balan.” Many viewers also expressed their desire to see Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan reunite on the big screen once again. The video not only celebrated Priyadarshan’s birthday but also gave fans a delightful throwback to one of Bollywood’s most loved films.