Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Retro-Glam Photoshoot Adds to ‘Vadh 2’ Buzz Ahead of February 6 Release

The excitement surrounding Vadh 2 continues to grow after the film’s gripping trailer dropped earlier this week. Now, lead actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have taken the buzz to another level with a stunning retro-glam photoshoot that has set social media abuzz. Known for their grounded, realistic on-screen portrayals, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have surprised fans by stepping away from their usual simplicity.

In the newly shared photos, the powerhouse duo exudes style, swagger, and old-school glamour, presenting themselves in a bold and striking new avatar. The visuals hint at the darker undercurrents of Vadh 2, where calm exteriors hide unsettling truths. The photos perfectly mirror the film’s central themes, secrets simmering beneath a composed facade and danger lurking in silence.

Sharing the images on social media, the actors captioned them, “Showing off powerful looks, hiding dangerous secrets.” The trailer of Vadh 2 has already received widespread appreciation from filmmakers and celebrities alike. Praised for its gripping tone, intense atmosphere, and powerful performances, the sequel promises to take audiences deeper into a world of moral dilemmas and quiet tension.

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra return to familiar yet darker territory, where emotions run deep and consequences are far more severe this time around. With the stakes raised, Vadh 2 aims to deliver a compelling cinematic experience. While the trailer showcased the film’s intense narrative, the retro-glam photoshoot added a fresh layer of intrigue.

Fans have been quick to praise the duo’s glamorous transformation, calling it an unexpected yet perfect extension of the film’s mood. The combination of strong storytelling and striking visuals is positioning Vadh 2 as a film that balances style with substance. Produced by Luv Films, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026.