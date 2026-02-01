‘I Wasn’t Allowed to Sign Films for Four Years’, Border 2 Star Ahan Shetty Opens Up on Career Struggles

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty is currently enjoying the biggest success of his career with Border 2, which has emerged as a massive box office hit. The war drama has collected an impressive ₹224.25 crore within just seven days of its release, firmly establishing Ahan as a rising star. In the film, he plays Lieutenant Commander Mahendra Singh Rawat, an officer of the 14th Frigate Squadron of the Indian Navy, and his performance has received widespread appreciation.

Ahan Shetty On His Difficult Phase

Amid this success, Ahan has now spoken candidly about a difficult phase in his career, revealing that he was unable to sign any films for four years due to a contract. In an interview with one of the media houses, Suniel Shetty’s son said that January 23 marked a turning point in his life. Reflecting on his debut film Tadap, Ahan addressed the perception that the film underperformed at the box office.

“‘Tadap’ earned ₹40 crore when other films weren’t even earning ₹10 crore. People said the film performed very poorly in terms of earnings. But we made a profit,” he said. Despite this, the actor admitted that the pressure and expectations surrounding his debut took a toll on him. Ahan Shetty revealed that after Tadap, things became extremely challenging for him. “People had very high expectations from the film. After that, things became quite difficult. My confidence was very low at that time,” he shared.

The actor explained that he was bound by a contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which prevented him from signing any new projects for nearly four years. “I received many offers, but I couldn’t break the contract. I wasn’t allowed to sign any films during that period,” Ahan said. Talking about how Border 2 came his way, Ahan recalled a special meeting with filmmaker JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta.

“JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta came to our house for dinner. They asked me if I would like to do the film. I said I would talk when it’s being made. But Nidhi said the film is being made right now,” he said. Ahan admitted that he was unsure initially. “I was in two minds for a few days. I couldn’t believe they wanted to cast an actor like me in such a big film. I hadn’t done anything for four years and had many doubts. Being part of this film meant a lot to me,” he added.