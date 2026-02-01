Arabic Song ‘Fa9la’ From Ranveer Singh’s Film Creates History, Bahraini Rapper Enters Guinness World Records

The Arabic track ‘Fa9la’, featured in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film ‘Dhurandhar’, has not only gone viral across India but has also earned its singer and rapper Flipperachi a coveted place in the Guinness World Records. The song has transcended borders, languages, and cultures, proving that music truly has no boundaries. The viral song ‘Fa9la’ recently topped the Arabia charts with the highest number of Billboard appearances, officially setting a Guinness World Record.

Fa9la

‘Fa9la’ Creates Guinness World Record

The achievement is for reaching number one positions on Billboard charts in Arab countries the most number of times, a rare and remarkable feat for any artist. Despite being sung entirely in Arabic, the song became immensely popular in India after appearing in Dhurandhar, taking over social media platforms with reels, edits, dance videos, and memes. Reacting to the achievement, Flipperachi shared a video that is now going viral online.

Flipperachi

Also Read: ‘I Wasn’t Allowed to Sign Films for Four Years’, Border 2 Star Ahan Shetty Opens Up on Career Struggles

Expressing his excitement, he said, “Guinness World Records, Habibi. It feels great. This song became a hit in a language, Hindi, in which it wasn’t even sung. It became a sensation in another language. It just exploded. Topping four charts simultaneously with one song is incredibly exciting for me.” His words perfectly capture how unexpectedly Fa9la resonated with audiences far beyond the Arab world.

Dhurandhar

In Dhurandhar, the song plays during a key scene when Akshaye Khanna’s character travels to Balochistan for an arms deal. The powerful beat and infectious rhythm immediately caught viewers’ attention. What started as a background track soon became one of the most talked-about musical moments of the film. Following the movie’s theatrical release, Fa9la flooded social media, becoming a favorite for short-form content creators and music lovers alike.

Flipperachi

The song went viral after the release of Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. After its massive theatrical success, it was released on Netflix on Friday, January 30, where it continues to draw global audiences. The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, earning approximately ₹836.1 crore in India and around ₹1301.8 crore worldwide, shattering multiple box office records.