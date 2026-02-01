Salman Khan’s Awkward Handshake With Robot Goes Viral, Internet Says ‘Robot Ki Fielding Set Hai’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming film ‘Battle of Galwan’, slated to hit theatres on April 17, 2026. However, before the film’s release, it’s a light-hearted viral moment involving the actor and a robot that has taken social media by storm. A video of Salman Khan from an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match held in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday, January 30, is going viral for all the right reasons. The actor was present at the event and was seen greeting players from the teams.

After shaking hands with all the players, Salman walked up to a robot that was standing in the line. In a hilarious moment, he extended his hand for a handshake but the robot did not respond initially. For a few seconds, Salman stood there with his hand extended, visibly confused and slightly uncomfortable. Soon after, a person standing behind the robot gave it some commands.

Moments later, the robot finally extended its hand, and Salman completed the handshake, leaving everyone around laughing. As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “Robot ki fielding set hai ab.” Another joked, “Even the robot is afraid of Bhai.” Some other funny comments included, “The robot’s career is over.” “An atmosphere of fear prevails in the entire robot community.”

The clip has quickly become a fan-favorite meme moment, showcasing Salman Khan’s unintentional comic timing. On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for ‘Battle of Galwan’, a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. The deadly confrontation resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, while several Chinese soldiers were also reportedly killed.

The film has already sparked controversy, with China’s state-run newspaper Global Times calling it misleading and alleging that it misrepresents facts related to the clash. While Battle of Galwan continues to generate debate internationally, Salman Khan’s viral robot handshake has given fans a lighter moment to enjoy.