‘People Don’t See the Dark Side,’ Upasana Singh Opens Up on Harsh Realities of Entertainment Industry

Actress Upasana Singh, best known as Pinky Bua from The Kapil Sharma Show, has spoken candidly about the less glamorous side of the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the veteran actress shed light on the struggles, financial hardships, and harsh realities faced by countless artistes, which often remain hidden behind the industry’s glitter and fame. Speaking to one of the media houses, Upasana Singh said that the general perception of the film and television industry is far from reality.

Upasana Singh Opened Up On Industry Dark Side

“People don’t see the dark side of the film industry. The common man thinks it’s a glamorous life and actors live very comfortably,” she said. Upasana explained that her perspective changed drastically after she became the General Secretary of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association), a role that exposed her to the real problems faced by struggling actors. Sharing some heartbreaking experiences, Upasana revealed that many artistes barely earn enough to survive.

“When I became the General Secretary of CINTAA, people started coming to me with their problems. Some told me they earn barely ₹1,200 a year. Others said they get work for only four or five days, and even from a ₹5,000 payment, 25 percent is deducted,” she said. She further added that despite working long hours, actors often receive their payments after 90 to 120 days, making financial stability nearly impossible.

Upasana Singh also highlighted how dire the situation can become for struggling artistes. “Sometimes, they don’t even have money for medical expenses,” she revealed, adding that such stories deeply affected her. “I felt very sad because I am an actress myself, and by God’s grace, I have been fortunate. I got good work, lead roles, and many blessings. But when I saw their condition, it really broke my heart. Now we are constantly trying to help them,” she added.

