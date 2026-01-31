Actor Aishwarya Rajesh Says She Was Harassed By Photographer, Calls Out ‘Inappropriate’ Comment

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh has spoken publicly about an incident of harassment involving a photographer, saying that she was subjected to an inappropriate remark that made her uncomfortable. The Tamil cinema performer’s account highlights ongoing concerns about professional boundaries and behaviour on sets and at public events within the entertainment industry.

According to Aishwarya, the incident occurred during a professional engagement when a photographer made a comment directed at her saying “I want to see your body,” a remark she described as disrespectful and unacceptable. The actor, known for her work in films such as Kaaka Muttai, Vada Chennai and Ponniyin Selvan, shared her experience as part of a wider conversation about personal safety and respectful conduct in the workplace.

In addressing the situation, Aishwarya emphasised that she did not expect or tolerate such comments in a professional setting. She said that people in public life, including actors, often face unwelcome remarks but that those moments should not be brushed aside casually. “It is important to call out behaviour that crosses the line,” she said, underlining her belief in maintaining clear boundaries between professional interaction and personal commentary.

Her statement also touched on the broader impact of such remarks in the entertainment environment. Aishwarya noted that while many interactions on sets, at events or during shoots are respectful and rooted in professional collaboration, there remain occasions where conduct can be inappropriate. Calling attention to the photographer’s comment, she said that it was not only demeaning but also indicative of a lack of awareness about consent and respect.

Following her account, several colleagues and fans took to social media to express support for Aishwarya, applauding her for speaking up. Many noted that harassment and uncomfortable encounters are not limited to any one sector, and that public figures should be able to share their experiences without fear of dismissal or ridicule. Comments under social-media posts reflected a sympathy for her stance and encouraged a focus on creating safer environments across industries.

Aishwarya’s revelation adds to an ongoing national dialogue about workplace behaviour, particularly within creative fields where professionals regularly interact with large teams of people, including photographers, technicians, producers and others. In recent years, public conversation about inappropriate conduct has grown, with actors, crew members and other industry personnel calling for clearer standards and accountability.

Industry insiders noted that while most photographers and media professionals operate with professionalism and respect, isolated incidents can leave lasting impressions and contribute to discomfort among talent. They reiterated that training, codes of conduct, and clear reporting mechanisms are important to ensure safe and respectful interaction on sets and at promotional events.

Aishwarya did not identify the photographer by name in her account, and at the time of this reporting there has been no official comment from media associations or professional bodies representing photographers. It remains unclear whether any formal complaint was filed with event organisers or entertainment unions.