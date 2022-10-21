Sunny Leone Calls Husband Daniel “An Amazing Father & Husband”

Sunny Leone recently shared a picture with their husband ‘Daniel Weber’ wishing him a very happy birthday and considering him an amazing father and husband. Sunny posted the picture on her Instagram account with a caption saying “Happy Birthday to my darling husband! May we always be so in love and enjoy life together in every way always! You’re an amazing father and husband. Always selflessly caring about us over yourself! I Love You so much and hope your Birthday is amazing!”.

As per the posted picture, it feels like the couple is on a romantic beach vacation, spending some romantic time together. Sunny can be seen wearing a colourful full- sleeves swimwear top and bottom whereas Daniel is seen wearing his comfy beach shorts.

Netizens have always considered Sunny a great mother after seeing her being so caring and protective towards her adopted daughter Nisha. Sunny’s fans love her for the way she takes care of her three children and it is good to see that now her husband Daniel is also giving her tough competition.

The couple married back in the year 2011 and decided to quit the adult industry forever. later Sunny entered Bollywood and decided to complete her family through the process of adoption and surrogacy. In the year 2017, The couple adopted their daughter ‘Nisha Kaur Weber’ from an orphanage home in Maharashtra and later become parents of twin boys ‘Asher and Noah’ via surrogacy.