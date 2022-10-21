Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Heading For A Live-In Before Tying Knot? Here’s What We Know!

Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are ruling the headlines with their marriage rumours. And if recent reports are to be believed, the Gen Z pair is planning to move for live-in before tying the knot.

As per the sources, “Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage as they know they are one and need to do just formality if getting married. And how they have given thought of being in life in before they get hitched.”

The source further added, ” Sidharth and Kiara have decided that they might soon see a new house to live in together that has a good space for them. However, if they do not find any suitable house, Kiara might shift to Sidharth’s Bandra house and they will start living together”.

As for their wedding, the couple has not revealed anything publicly but according to reports floating, they have decided for low-key celebrations. They will register their marriage in April 2023. It will be followed by a Delhi reception with just family and close friends.

Meanwhile, when Sidharth appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 recently, Khan almost confirmed the wedding rumors of SidKiara after he was heard saying, “Shaadi Mubarak Ho” to Thank God star.

Sidharth appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show was full of hints of his wedding plans with Kiara. When an excited Karan said that he has decided what he will do at the wedding. Sidharth prompted and told him, “You are set… let us also…”After a pause, Malhotra added, “Karan let’s see…(what) we want to have. Everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings.”

Though he did not directly stated anything, but from whatever conversation he had with the host, it was enough to tell the world that he and Kiara are engrossed in love.

On the work front, the Shershaah duo might collaborate again for Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy.