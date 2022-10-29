Swara Bhaskar Praises Bharat Jodo Yatra; Says, “Despite Personal Attacks, Rahul Gandhi Don’t Choose Politics”

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker praised Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday, saying it was commendable considering the situation in the country. Sharing a TV clip of the yatra, the Bollywood actress said that despite constant personal attacks, Rahul Gandhi did not choose “rebellious politics”. Parliament Speaker Jairam Ramesh acknowledged the tribute of Swara Bhasker. “Finally,” she tweeted, sharing a tweet from Swara Bhaskar.

“The reason is… Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks and constant criticism of his incompetence, Rahul Gandhi did not succumb to conventional rhetoric or sensational politics. It’s commendable when you think about it,” Swara Basker tweeted. It becomes clear that this is not an advertisement for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Credit where due.. Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks & constant critique abt being ineffective, @RahulGandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country effort like @bharatjodo is commendable! 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/hncg1UuiCj — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 28, 2022

The yatra is currently located in Telangana and will cover 19 parliamentary and 7 parliamentary constituencies with a length of about 375 km before arriving in Maharashtra on 7 November. Mohammed Azharuddin, former captain of the Indian cricket team and co-chairman of the Telangana Parliament, joined Yatra Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

At a rally in Mahbnunnagar on Friday, Rahul Gandhi promised one GST instead of five if parliament came to power. and the latest bill supports all bills submitted to Congress by the NDA government. “The BJP sows hatred on the one hand and supports the TRS on the other. Whatever BJP wants, TRS implements it in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Swara Bhaskar’s tweet went viral on social media. Many praise Swara and Rahul. Several people asked Swara Bhaskar to join this journey and support Rahul Gandhi. One user wrote: “Why are you not on this journey? They should apply with open arms. At the same time, some call Rahul Gandhi the best candidate for prime minister. This is not the first time Swara has praised Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi several times.