After Shraddha Seen In Thumkeshwari Song, Speculations Of Stree 2 Intensified On Social Media!!

The first song ‘Thumkeshwari’ from Varun Dhawan’s upcoming horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ has been released. With the release of this song, people have started speculating about Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’. Actually, this song has been filmed on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. But at the end of the song, Shraddha Kapoor is also seen doing a cameo. With this, speculations are being made on social media about Shraddha’s ‘Stree 2’.

Let us tell you that in the year 2018, Shraddha Kapoor appeared in the film ‘Stree’. Rajkummar Rao also appeared in the lead role in this film with her. Let us inform you that Kriti Sanon was seen doing item numbers in the song ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ of this film. The film was a tremendous hit at the box office. Since then, the audience is waiting for its sequel. But, no announcement has been made by the makers about the film yet.

Now the song ‘Thumkeshwari’ of Bhediya has been released. A glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor has been shown in it. Since then, Shraddha’s fans have been making various speculations about ‘Stree 2’. After the film ‘Stree’, the pair of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan is coming with ‘Bhediya’. Let us inform you that Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in the lead roles in the film ‘Bhediya’ directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is releasing on 25 November 2022.

Recently, the trailer of ‘Bhediya’ was released, which got a great response on social media. It was shown in the trailer that Varun Dhawan is bitten by a wolf, after which changes begin to take place in him. Gradually Varun turns into a wishful wolf. With the release, the trailer is going viral on social media. Talking about Varun Dhawan’s workfront, apart from ‘Bhediya’, he will be seen in ‘Bawal’. In this film, he will be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor.