Chakda ‘Xpress: Anushka Sharma Adorably Holds Daughter Vamika; Shares Pictures From Her Time In City Of Joy!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has finished shooting for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress in Kolkata. She shared several pictures of her time in the City Of Joy. One of them featured her daughter Vamika Kohli. She shared pictures on her Instagram. She captioned it, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!”

In the first picture, Anushka was seen praying on the banks of the Hooghly river. She visited the famous Kalighat temple in Kolkata with Vamika. They offered puja. The rest of the pictures gave fans a glance at the delicacies enjoyed by her during her brief stay. Some of these included Misti Doi, Samosa, Chai, Rasgolla, Sweets, and Kachori.

The film Chakda ‘Xpress’ marks Anushka’s comeback to films after four years. She was last seen in Zero (2018) opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Prosit Roy. The film is a sports biopic. It is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be released on Netflix.

Although the makers are yet to finalize the release date of Chakda ‘Xpress’, it is likely to release in the first half of 2023. The film is backed by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma. It is under his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. In 2013, the actor founded the production house with Karnesh. She later resigned from her post after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli.

She said in a statement, “While Clean Slate Flimz started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”