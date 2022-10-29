Kangana Ranaut Predicted Doom Of Ex-Twitter Heads Says, “Some Called It Curse, Witchcraft”

Ever since the business magnate, Elon Musk has taken over the most popular microblogging site, Twitter, there has been an uproar on the internet. As soon as Musk got rights to Twitter, he fired top executives of the social media site including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Now, Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut has jumped into this scenario to reveal that she had predicted this fortune for Twitter heads a long time ago. But people tagged her talent of foreseeing the future as a curse or witchcraft.

Ranaut, who shares a history with heads of Twitter- Jack Dorsey and Parag Agarwal as her account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules’ in May last year, took to her Instagram stories to share a screengrab of tweets with her name topping Twitter trends. Alongside the screenshot, the Queen actress penned, “Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads long ago… Another prediction came true.”

“I always predict things that are yet to happen in the distant future… Some call my foresight X-rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft… For how long are we going to dismiss a woman’s genius like this…”, she continued.

“It’s not easy to predict the future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills… above all, it takes dissolution of one’s likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about,” added Kangana.

Before this, the 35-year-old actress shared a screengrab of a news piece that stated, ‘Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report’ along with several clapping hand emojis. After Elon became the owner of Twitter, fans Kangana are continuously requesting him to restore the account of an actress.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is coming up next with Emergency, where she is portraying ex-PM, Indira Gandhi, Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation.