The Crown Season 5 First Look: Imelda Staunton As Queen Elizabeth II; Princess Diana Cuts A Lonely Figure!

Netflix unveils new pics from the 5th season of The Crown. The show has a whole brand-new cast, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

In September, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away. The Crown, a Netflix show based on Queen Elizabeth and the royal family, had put Season 5 production on hold for a day as a mark of respect. Netflix released new photos of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and others.

Netflix has released the first images of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles ahead of the release of The Crown Season 5 after much anticipation.

The dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the political and personal events that shaped her reign are based on historical events. Imelda Staunton has taken over for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 of The Crown. She says, “That’s wonderful,”, “and I ‘m hoping I won’t disprove them.” So, let’s just hope it works out for them because I’ve done it. Nothing I can do now!”

In the show, Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana. She described playing these characters during such a time as “incredible” because it is the most visual content we have concerning the Royal Family.

It was in the 1990s that everything began to be filmed, as was the 24-hour news cycle, so we have access to an incredible amount of content.” “I think people understand because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation,” Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles, said.” He went on to say, “This is a character evocation.”

Netflix will start streaming The Crown on November 9th.