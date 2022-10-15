Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Father Lashed Out At Sumbul Touqeer’s Father 

Bigg Boss 16 saw a huge drama on the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode when Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Father visited the show. He not only guided Sumbul but also lashed out at fellow contestants Tina Datta and Shaleen Bhanot for creating a bad image of his daughter. Tina Datta was especially bashed for creating a fake love angle between Sumbul and Shaleen. Tina’s father has now reacted to these allegations against his daughter and has lashed out at Sumbul’s father.

After the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Tina’s father seemed hurt and raised questions about Sumbul’s father’s arrival on the show alone. He said parents should not be called just because their daughter is of small age. He justified that all contestants are equal in a reality show no matter what their age and profession are.

“Papa Gaye toh dono ke jaane chaiye the. Age se thodi nahi ye hota hai ki woh choti hai toh uske papa jayenge guide Karne. Reality show pe sab equal hai- kaam, age, audha koi mahine nahi rakhta hai, sab contestant hai Ek hi stage pe.” Datta’s father said.

The father of the ‘Uttaran’ actress supported his daughter by saying that Datta has always given the right advice to Shalin and Sumbul. “Tina ne apni aur se har waqt sahi salah di thi jaise Sumbul hurt nahi ho aur Sumbul ka soch ke hi toh Tina ne yeh baat pehle hi clear karne ke liye bola tha…” Datta’s father continued.

At the end of the conversation, Tina’s father bashed Sumbul Touqeer’s father for targeting his daughter. He said, “Main yehi bolunga ki apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko neecha nahi dikhana chaiye”

Sumbul, Shalin And Tina Datta- The Love Triangle

Well, from the start of the show, Sumbul Touqeer was seen to be attracted towards Shalin Bhanot. This had become a matter of discussion among other housemates including Tina Datta. Now, after the weekend ka vaar episode, things and equations seem to be changed for the housemates. Also, it will be interesting to watch how Sumbul and Tina Datta’s relationship proceeds further after the big rift on Weekend Ka Vaar.