The versatile actor “Manoj Bajpayee” decides on never stopping his Evolution in Indian Film Industry,thus refuses to work with Established Directors. 

One of the most loved and celebrated actors of his generation, “Manoj Bajpayee” known to come out as a Glistening source of light through his acting made his debut with the film “Satya” directed by Ram Gopal Verma. Being cast in numerous hits such as Gangs of wasseypur directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bajpayee believes in keeping himself updated and diversifying further and further in his acting career, thus deciding on refusing to work with established directors anymore.

In a recent discussion at the Arth Culture Fest, Bajpayee spoke about working with new directors because they’ve grown up on a diet of international cinema, and their sensibilities aren’t defined only by Hindi movies. He said in Hindi, “It’s been years since I stopped working with famous directors. I would try and work with new voices, who were telling stories in new ways. This is how I ended up doing films like Budhia Singh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Missing, Special 26, Gali Guleyan, Rukh, Bhosle, and now Joram and Gulmohar.”

Continuing his statement, he said, “The reason I want to work with new directors is that these people are young, they have new ideas. Their expectations from their actors are completely different. As an actor, I always want to keep evolving, and this bothers me. If I keep working with older filmmakers, I won’t evolve. These new directors have grown up on world cinema. They haven’t grown up watching only Hindi films. They watch Malayalam films, they watch Tamil films, they watch Telugu films, they watch European films, and American films. This is good for me because they challenge me, they bother me, and they don’t let me sleep. They want me to distance myself from what I’ve done in the past.”

In the current scenario, the actor has shown his talent in movies such as Baaghi 2, Mrs. Serial Killer, and Satyameva Jayate. he attained the peak of his fame with the Prime Video series The Family Man. He will be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar this Friday.

The actor however still has a strong hold on mainstream films with established Bollywood directors and continues to make his contributions in mainstream films as well, however, the actor has switched to spending a crunch of time and efforts on learning through new directors of Bollywood.