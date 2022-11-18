There Will Be No ‘Waka, Waka’ In FIFA World Cup 2022 As Shakira Will Not Perform At The Opening Ceremony!

Shakira is dealing with personal troubles, and her presence at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been attacked on social media.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin in Qatar on Sunday (November 20), with a lavish opening ceremony, as is customary, to kick off the world’s largest athletic event. One of the most memorable opening ceremonies occurred in South Africa in 2010, when Colombian pop artist Shakira lit up the stage with her song ‘Waka, Waka.’

According to an informed source, the artist refused to perform a few days before the tournament began due to criticism of Qatar’s political governance and human rights concerns.

It was previously speculated that Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart will also refuse to perform. Shakira wrote the song “Waka Waka,” which became the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

However, due to the criticism levelled at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, some of the world’s finest artists have declined the opportunity to perform during the opening ceremony. Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart, two of the biggest stars, have already declined to perform on Sunday.

Shakira is dealing with personal troubles, and her attendance at the World Cup in Qatar was questioned on social media. Shakira will not perform at the ceremony, according to ‘El programa de Ana Rosa,’ after changing her mind a few days before the start of the World Cup.

“It has been confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform during the opening ceremony,” Adriana Dorronsoro told the Spanish tabloid Marca.

Sandra Aladro, another Telecinco contributor, stated that she has spoken with the artist’s entourage. As confirmed by Aladro, she will not be performing. It was supposed to be a guest performer, but now she must send an explanation.”