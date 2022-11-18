Pakistani Woman Dances On Lata Mangeshkar’s Song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ Video Goes Viral!

Dance videos are very popular on the internet due to their entertaining factor and wit. A recent video of a Pakistani woman dancing to the song Mera Dil Ye Pukare by Lata Mangeshkar at a wedding has been released and is now going viral with many replays. And whether you’ve heard this emotional song or not, you’ll love the dance performance. A hit was the 1954 film Nagin starring Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan and Mubarak Silochan.

This video was originally posted on TikTok and then posted to the Instagram account @oyee_ayesha. Next to the video, a woman named Mano wrote “I love myself…”. In the video, a woman in a loose green kurta and pyjama gracefully dances to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. The video shows other guests sitting comfortably and having fun. The video will make you watch it over and over again.

Watch the video here;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ckyqt_IhjQ0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Since being posted to Instagram five days ago, the video has racked up over one million views and more than 2 lakh 50 thousand likes. We have also collected some comments.“I have seen your video 100 times…” wrote one person with a heart emoji. Another comment said, “I don’t know why, but I keep following your steps.” “Love It” was the third one shared. “Good! I’m in love. I like her movements,” commented the fourth.

Many Indian Users also commented like, ” Aaj pehli baar batware par dukh ho rha hai”.while another wrote, “2 eyes are not enough to watch this mesmerizing video”.As We know India and Pakistan’s relationship is not good in terms of Border conflicts but this type of video always makes people happy from both sides.