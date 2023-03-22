This TV Actor Called Kangana Ranaut ‘So Called Queen’, Gave Such Advice To ‘Lock Up 2’ Contestants!

The first season of the prison-based theme reality show ‘Lock Up’ was a hit with double excitement of audience for the second season. The second season is coming soon and the cast is also being discussed. On the other hand Ex-contestant from Lock up season first had made such comments about Kangana Ranaut which is gathering a lot of attention.

Zeeshan Khan Calls Kangana Ranaut ‘So Called Queen’

In the first season of Lock Up, all participants created a lot of buzz. Zeeshan Khan is one of them. He was considered a strong contender but he failed to take the trophy. Meanwhile, Zeeshan’s anger spills on Kangana Ranaut as he called her as “the so-called queen”. Zeeshan expressed his anger in an interview with Showsha when giving advice to the contestant of Lock Up 2.

Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Zeeshan said, “I would like to advise future contestant to be the way you are. it’s a Prison themed show. The “so-called queen” of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has no idea what’s going on inside. her Opinions will be biased. Keep your core strong. Trust me, never take the queen’s advice.”

Lockup 2 May be premiere on TV This time

Kangana Ranaut hosted “Lock Up” season one. She will also appear as a host in the second season. People like her moderation. The first season aired on OTT, but this time around it is rumored to be televised. Ekta Kapoor’s show is expected to feature popular TV stars like Soundarya Sharma, Umar Riaz and rapper Emiway Bantai. Many more names associated and many more to come yet.