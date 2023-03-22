‘She Had Flaring…’, Netizens React As Kriti Sanon’s Alleged Nose Job Pictures Go Viral!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is one of the finest artistes on the block right now. She is acing in some meaningful and impactful portrayals on screen. Recently, Kriti hit headlines not for her work but for an alleged plastic surgery.

It all began when a reddit user shared ‘then and now’ pictures of Kriti Sanon and convinced netizens that she has got a nose job done. However, unlike other actresses, Kriti is getting applauded for her rhinoplasty.

As soon as Kriti’s ‘then v/s now’ photos went viral, internet began reacting to it. The users are saying that all other B-town divas should take lessons from Kriti as to how a surgery is done. One netizen wrote, “She had flaring nose. But the work done on her is subtle.” Another stated, “It’s good work.” A third user said, “Kudos to her surgeon.”

In an old interview, Kriti had talked about going under the knife. She had revealed that she was called out for her ‘nose, gummy smile, waist and lips’. Kriti had quoted, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to make it look fuller. It was nonsensical to me. I did try it once. I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. But that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll.” Furthermore, Kriti had said that she never felt like changing anything about her even after all the criticism.

Workwise, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will appear next in ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides this, Kriti also has Homi Adjania’s untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.