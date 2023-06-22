‘This Woman Needs…’: Netizens Troll Kangana Ranaut For Digging Hrithik Roshan In Promotion Video!

Kangana Ranaut has a solid track record for making controversial statements. She is currently in the headlines since the actress’ upcoming movie, Tiku Weds Sheru, is ready to come out. The lead actors in this movie are Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The film’s promotion is currently in full swing, but recently something happened, and Kangana Ranaut is receiving a lot of backlash as a result.

Kangana Ranaut Targeted Hrithik Roshan in promotion video

The Tiku Weds Sheru trailer has been made available. In this movie, Nawazuddin and Avneet engage in a kissing scene and because of this scene Kangana Ranaut become the target of Trolls. The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, has provided internet users with yet another opportunity to mock Kangana. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was actually seen introducing himself as Sheru in a video that Prime Video aired the day before.

Nawazuddin siddiqui Targets Hrithik Roshan in Tiku Weds Sheru promotion

Nawazuddin has collaborated with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and even Aamir Khan throughout this time. While counting the names, Nawaz mentions Hrithik Roshan’s name on purpose and explains why his photo has vanished. ‘My name is Sheru, and people lovingly call me Sheru,’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a video. I work as an actor in Bollywood. I am a little and large-scale film producer. Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir, and Hrithik were not present, hence he is not shown.

Watch;

Netizens Troll Kangana for using Hrithik’s name

Fans are not enjoying Hrithik’s name in this commercial. Following this, Kangana Ranaut’s class is being organised by some reddit users. .A person commented, “That woman NEEDS to move on.” “Kangana shamelessly promoting her production films and herself on Nepos,” commented another. A third person inquired, “Is this real or a fan edit?” Why chose Hrithik when Nawaz could pose with SRK, Salman, or even Amitabh? “Did they get his permission to use his name for promotional purposes?”

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan’s fight

Kangana confirmed in a 2016 interview that she was in a relationship with Hrithik. Hrithik, on the other hand, continued to refute Kangana’s words, claiming that he had never met her directly. Both parties exchanged legal notices. When both men’s e-mails were released, the controversy erupted. However, no one has verified the authenticity of these e-mails.