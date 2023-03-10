Throwback: Smriti Irani Teaches Bill Gates How To Add Tadka In Khichdi; See Latter’s Reaction!

Actor-politician and now Union Minister Smriti Irani looked beautiful in a red saree for her daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding. on Thursday, February 9, Shanelle tied the knot with her fiance Arjun Bhalla. Recently, the couple hosted a reception. Famous faces of the film industry attended the party.

Although Smriti Irani herself did not post any pictures on social media, pictures of celebrities attending the party went viral. However, she is active on social media. She keeps sharing updates about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, she shared a throwback picture with Bill Gates with a funny caption. Fans are divided.

On her Instagram, Smriti shared a throwback photo with Microsoft founder Bill Gates. It is during his visit to India. In the picture, we can see that Smriti is teaching Bill Gates how to add tadka to the khichdi. Bill’s reaction was totally incomparable as he was quite impressed. Smriti shared the culinary moment with a hilarious caption that divided the internet.

She captioned it in Hindi which translates, “The ‘What are you doing Bahuriya’ look…#throwback to tadake ka tadka with @thisisbillgates.” Fans flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions.

They commented, “Jeera rice banaya kya,” “Exuding confidence as always Madam Minister?” “Bill Gates is thinking ” Yaar Indian se shaadi krni chaiye thi,” “Gates ke dil me 🔥 laga dia,” “Gates literally has “Yeh ho kya Raha hai yaha par” on his face,” “Toh aaj pata chala rasode pe @smritiiraniofficial ji tha,” “Judment looks,” “Bill looks impressed,” “Love the caption!” etc.