Actress Ileana D’Cruz has not only worked in Bollywood but also in Tamil and Telugu film industries. Reportedly, she has been banned from Tamil film industry. Read on to know why.

Ileana D’Cruz Gets Banned From Kollywood

Ileana D’Cruz has worked in several Tamil films but her fans might not be able to see her in Tamil films as she has reportedly been banned from Kollywood.

As per reports that have been doing the rounds, the Rustom actress is allegedly banned as a complaint has been filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to be part of the shooting process. As a result of which, the producer had to face huge losses. This is the reason why Ileana has been restricted from starring in Tamil films.

However, nothing has been officially confirmation regarding the matter either by the producer or Ileana and her team.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Tamil Films

Ileana featured several Tamil films like Kedi, Nanban, Dhana, and Ghillidaa among others. She also starred in the critically-acclaimed Nanban in 2012 that got positive reviews.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Health Issue

It was one month ago, Ileana was hospitalised, and she had shared pics from hospital bed. She posted a collage of two photos on her Instagram stories. In one pic, she was seen with an IV tube attached to her wrist. She captioned the collage, “What a difference a day makes. Also, some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid”.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Work Front

On the professional front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She played the role of a journalist. She has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an untitled Shirsha Guha film in her kitty. Ileana will also make her debut in a web series. As per reports, she signed the series with Applause Entertainment.