‘I Am Little..’; Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Silence On Break Up Rumors After Karan Tundra’s Cryptic Tweet!

TV pair Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is one of the most adored couples in the industry. The two developed feelings for each other when they were inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. And after spending almost two years together, the duo is going strong in their relationship. The fans of the couple who are addressed as TejRan fans have been waiting for the two to tie the knot soon. However, amidst all this, the rumours of Tejasswi and Karan’s breakup started doing rounds recently.

It all began when Karan posted a cryptic tweet which indicated that something is not right in his love life. This made TejRan fans worried. He shared a shayari which read, “Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota (sic).”

Now, Tejasswi has broken her silence on the speculations going around on social media. She cleared the air by saying that she and Karan are still in love. “I am in love but also a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is really important in my life. But I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and we are enjoying each other’s company.”

Well, this comes out to be a great news for all TejRan fans who were losing out on sleep after Karan’s tweet.

Workwise, Tejasswi Prakash is currently doing ‘Naagin 6’ while Karan Kundra is starring in ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.