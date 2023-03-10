‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ Actress Reem Shaikh Gets Trolled For Her Blatant Remarks On Feminism!

Television actress, Reem Shaikh has lately made a befitting reply on feminism which some internet users have not appreciated and have trolled her mercilessly.

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actress, Reem Shaikh had commented on feminism on the occasion of Women’s Day. She claimed in front of India Forums that she does not believe in feminism but in equality. According to her, women show hatred against men which is perceived as feminism by them. Reem holds a contrary opinion of fairness in both the genders. Some internet users felt unimpressed by what the actress revealed. They thought that Reem was too casual and ignorant while commenting on feminism.

While other section of the users defended and supported the actress. Netizens considered that Reem voiced about extreme feminism which is being seen in a bad perception. ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actress, also commented on older actors who romance with young heroines. Her comment was seen in bad light by a certain section of internet users. Often comments made on feminism have the potential to catch limelight and become a web of contentious issues on social media.

For the unversed, the cast of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been shooting at Dehradun and Mussoorie. Yash Patnaik Beyond Dreams Entertainment has made the show. Users have commented on the similarity of Karan Kundra’s character with Damon from the American series. One of the comments read, “pls do not copy vampire diaries”, while another commented, “Just for Karan that’s it.. hello brother my Indian Damon.”