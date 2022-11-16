“Transfer Rs 500 To Aamir Khan,” Manav Vij To People Who Loved Laal Singh Chaddha On OTT But Boycotted It In Cinemas!

The ‘Boycott Trend’ in Bollywood is taking a toll on the collections of many big-budget films. And megastar Aamir Khan’s last release Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the latest offerings to get affected by it. The movie which is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump was helmed by Advait Chandan and had a stellar star cast. But it failed miserably at the box office due to the unreliability factor. This left Aamir and the entire crew extremely disheartened.

Recently, Laal Singh Chaddha was released on the OTT platform, Netflix and contrary to its box-office fate, many viewers are praising it after watching the film online. And actor Manav Vij, who played a pivotal role of a Pakistani commander, Mohammad Bhai in the movie has proof of it.

In the latest interview, Vij revealed that he is receiving apologies from people who have watched the film on Netflix for boycotting its watch in cinemas. He also came up with advice for all these ‘stupid’ people. Manav said that all those who avoided going to theatres should transfer ‘ ₹500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account’ as the producers suffered a huge loss due to their actions.

“It (the boycott trend) confuses you, hurts you. Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix. I said, ‘If you were so apologetic, you should have transferred ₹500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your stupidity,” stated the actor.

For the unversed, Manav Vij was last seen in Sudhir Mishra’s thriller Tanaav, which is an adaptation of the Israeli blockbuster Fauda. He has Vivek Budakoti’s Patna Shukla with Raveena Tandon in the pipeline.