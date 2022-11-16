Mahat Raghavendra Opens Up On Being A Hands-On-Dad; Says, “I And Wife Prachi Balance Out Each Other’s Life’

In June 2021, actor Mahat Raghavendra and his wife Prachi Mishra welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Mahat is thoroughly enjoying this phase. Not many know that he is a hands-on father.

He said that he can do anything and everything for his child starting from changing the diaper to putting him to sleep, feeding him, to showering him. He said that he enjoys that.

The actor thanked his wife Prachi Mishra for supporting him personally and professionally. He added, “It’s the most beautiful phase of my life I would say, thanks to my wife for that.”

He said that balancing out his personal and professional life is not that tough. His wife takes care of the child when he works. On the other hand, when she is working and when she travels to Dubai or everywhere for her work he takes care of their child. So, they balance out each other life. He feels that balance is very important in life.

He also said how his life has changed after Bigg Boss Tamil, Season 2. He said, “After Bigg Boss, things changed for sure in my personal life and professional life.” He credited Bigg Boss for changing his life professionally. He had a lot of changes because there was so much confidence when he used to step out of his house. After all, there was no more insecurity.

In the end, he opened up about his role in the film, Kadhal Conditions Apply. He said that Kadhal Conditions Apply is one beautiful love story. It is about how two people work out in a relationship. It tells how they give up on each other’s likes.