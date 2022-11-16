Bigg Boss 16: Disturbed By Archana Gautam’s Antics, Shiv Thackeray Warns!

Like every time, Bigg Boss 16 is making a lot of headlines this time too. Like every season, this season too people are witnessing fierce fighting and uproar. Because of this, the audience is enjoying it a lot. Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing a fierce fight between the contestants. Recently, ever since Archana Gautam returned to the show after being thrown out of the house for a scuffle with Shiv Thackeray, she has started showing her true colours. After returning, Archana fought with Priyanka over kitchen duty and then clashed with the captain of the house, Sajid Khan.

The housemates are upset with Archana’s antics but the audience is enjoying it a lot. Recently a new promo has been released by the makers of the show, in which the entire housemates are seen fuming at Archana Gautam. It is visible in the video that the Captain of the house Sajid Khan is asking Archana Gautam to complete her work.

On this, Archana counterattacks and says that those who have been given less duty should be made to do it. I am not a labourer. Sajid gets angry with Archana on this and removes her from kitchen duty. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar also gets angry at Archana and says that if you do not become a maid, then we will not make her a queen.

At the same time, Shiv Thackeray also warned Archana Gautam that he would make her cry till evening. On this Archana told him to let’s see. On the one hand, Shiv is seen throwing Archana’s belongings out of her room, while Archana angrily tells him that I will tear your clothes. Overall, Archana has troubled the entire family with her behaviour. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how the housemates will behave with Archana in the coming episodes. On the other hand, due to this act the housemates, Bigg Boss also reprimands them by calling everyone in the garden area.