After Cancelled Wedding, Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Spotted With Mystery Woman At Ambani’s House

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra has gone through a lot of roller-coaster ups and downs in his personal life. He was supposed to get married to the love of his life in 2015 bit the wedding was cancelled at the last moment. He found love once again and had a beautiful engagement in February where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also present. The wedding was due in April last week but Ishitaa Kumar, his fiance, had to get some surgery which postponed. But later mommy Madhu confirmed that the wedding was cancelled.

Like every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is grand celebration in Ambani’s Antilia and of course a star-studded celebration. While an array of Bollywood celebrities arrived looking their best, Siddharth Chopra reached with a ‘mystery lady’, twinning with her in shades of blue. Siddharth and the lady posed for the camera as they made their entry to the mansion together. Also, do note that this is the first public entry/picture of Siddharth with another ‘miss’ post his broken engagement with Ishita. Here’s a picture of the duo:

View this post on Instagram #siddharthchopra today for #nitaambani #ganpati #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 2, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted at the launch party of hubby Nick Jonas’ liquor brand in New York. She was seen posing for the paps with Nick and was captured in a playful mood.