Ambani’s Ganeshotsav At Antilia 2019: B-Town Celebs To Grace The Festival

When it is the Ambanis, everything gets magnified by a large proportion. After witnessing some big ass functions, we are now completely aware of how opulent the Ambani’s celebrations can get. And guess what, one of their favourite festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. And the Ambani’s are ready to stun the world once again with their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Sometime back we got you snaps Yesterday, we brought for you a few snaps from the first Ganesh Aarti that Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani did together.

Well, now we have the list of Bollywood celebrities who all graced the function of Ganesh Chaturti at Antialias. On Sunday, the welcoming of Ganesha was hosted by the Ambani family as the celebrations took place at Antilia, it was beautifully decorated with flowers all over. And the night was no different as celebrities from Bachchans to Amir Khan, Katrina Kaif To Kapoors were present at Antillia.

Have a look who all made it. One of the first ones to arrive were Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor. The two looked absolutely stunning. Then it was the cricket god, Sachin Tendulkar with his family as all were decked up in ethnic. The Bachchan Family also arrived at their close friend’s function. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and son Amitabh Bachchan arrived together.

The next were one of everyone’s favourite and the newest couple of the B-Town: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt giving major PDA goals. Amir Khan was also seen posing with the couple as three of them appeared almost together. Also came Ranbir’s ex, Katrina Kaif. She came in along with her sister and soon-to-be actor, Isabella Kaif.

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Karishma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aythya Shetty and others were also spotted at the Ganesh Utsav.

