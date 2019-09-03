Raj Kundra Shares His Hot Radha, Shilpa Sheety Groving On His Beat On Ganesh Chaturthi

Amchi Mumbai is famous for the festival Ganesh Chaturthi. From Bollywood celebrities to a common man almost everyone brings Ganesha home with lot of joy. This Ganesh Chaturti, following celebrities, bought Bappa home. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is the one who always gets Ganesh idol home. She herself was spotted with her new eco-friendly idol in Chinchpokli, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by welcoming Lord Ganesh into one’s homes. The birth of Ganesh ji will be celebrated from September 2, 2019, to September 12, 2019. Also known as ‘Vighnaharta’ (the one who removes all obstacles), he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Have a look:

On 2nd September 2019, Shilpa along with Raj Kundra and son Vihaan shared did the Ganesh puja. What took everyone’s attention was the way Kundra clan was twinning. The family looked all decked up as they welcomed Ganesha. Shilpa herself shared a picture with her fans and we couldn’t miss it. She captioned the picture as, “And… My GANNU RAJA is back. Our 10th year! The remover of obstacles and the Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya .PS: Love and celebration is all of us #TRIPLING.” Have a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B15zDKPBx4W/

The dotting husband, Raj also took his official Instagram to share the picture of their eco-friendly Ganpati and had captioned itas, “Ganpati bappa morya whilst following rituals in your respective religions it’s equally important to do what’s right for Mother Earth #ecofriendly Ganpati. May all negativity and obstacles be removed from your path. With Love The Kundra’s”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B15mnxwA5O5/

And today, Raj Kundra shared a lovely boomerang on his Instagram handle. The couple was dancing in the video while the cutest thing was the caption that Raj Kudra put along with the picture. He wrote, “One of those rare moments when she is dancing to my tune. My hot girlfriend Meri Radha aka @theshilpashetty.” Take a look at the Boomerang:

We wish you a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.