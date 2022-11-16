Govinda Naam Mera Starring Vicky Kaushal Will Debut Exclusively On OTT

“Govinda Naam Mera,” starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, is now available to stream on OTT. The movie’s producers, Karan Johar, and Vicky were featured in a humorous video that the streaming service posted along with an official announcement.

Karan and Vicky announced the movie’s direct-to-OTT release in a humorous video. In the video, Karan presents Vicky with the movie’s script. The director begins by praising the actor. Even before referring to him as a “firecracker entertainer,” he muses aloud whether he will only ever play dramatic roles like a revolutionary leader or an army officer.

The movie is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar. Shashank Khaitan is the writer and director. The release date for “Govinda Naam Mera” is still pending.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, recently finished a program for his project, “Sam Bahadur.” The actor will portray Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the Meghna Gulzar-directed movie.